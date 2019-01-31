Zendaya attends the premiere of "Smallfoott" on September 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Zendaya is being eyed to star in a reboot of "Dune." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Zendaya may star in director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming reboot of sci-fi epic Dune.

Zendaya is in early negotiations to join the project based on Frank Herbert's series of novels. A Dune film from David Lynch was originally released in 1984.

The actress is being eyed for the role of Chani, the love interest of Paul Atreides who is set to be portrayed by Timothee Chalamet.

Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam and Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen round out the rest of the all-star cast.

Villeneuve is writing the script alongside Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Production on the film is expected to begin in the spring in Budapest and Jordan.

Zendaya will next be seen in upcoming superhero sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home and in HBO series Euphoria.