Oscar Isaac appears backstage during the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oscar Isaac may potentially star in a reboot of "Dune." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac is being eyed to star in director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming reboot of Dune.

Isaac is in negotiations to star in the film that will star Timothee Chalamet as main character Paul Atreides, Dave Bautista, Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam and Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Harkonnen.

Isaac may potentially star as the father of Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

Villeneuve is writing the script alongside Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. A Dune film from director David Lynch was originally released in 1984.

Dune, based Frank Herbert's series of novels, takes place on the planet Arrakis where competing nobel families fight over a valuable resource. Paul Atreides fights to win back the plant from the galactic emperor.

Production on the film is expected to begin in the spring in Budapest and Jordan.

Isaac will next be seen in Netflix thriller Triple Frontier before reprising his role as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: Episode IX, set for release on Dec. 20.