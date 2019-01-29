"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Black Panther" stars left to right, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira. Select AMC theaters will be showing the film for free for one week in February. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios and AMC are teaming up to deliver 2018 superhero epic Black Panther for free at select AMC theaters in February.

Black Panther will be screened at 250 AMC locations in North America for a one-week engagement from Feb. 1 to 7.

The film is returning to celebrate Black History Month. It was originally released into theaters on Feb. 16, 2018. Chadwick Boseman starred in the lead role alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya and Martin Freeman.

The news comes after Black Panther earned seven Oscar nominations including Best Picture, making it the first superhero blockbuster ever to be nominated in the category.

The feature also recently won the Best Ensemble in a Movie award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ryan Coogler, the filmmaker behind Black Panther, will be returning to write and direct a sequel.

