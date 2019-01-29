From left to right, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira appear backstage with their awards for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Black Panther." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
From left to right, Sterling K. Brown, winner of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "This Is Us," Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, and Andy Serkis, winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Black Panther." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
From left to right, Joel Johnstone, Caroline Aaron, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, Rachel Brosnahan, Luke Kirby, Brian Tarantina, Tony Shalhoub, and Zachary Levi appear backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Rachel Brosnahan appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Tony Shalhoub appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
The cast of "This Is Us" appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Sandra Oh appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series in "Killing Eve." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Jason Bateman appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Ozark." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Glenn Close appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Rami Malek appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Emily Blunt appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "A Quiet Place." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Mahershala Ali appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Darren Criss appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie in "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Patricia Arquette appears backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie in "Escape at Dannemora." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Alan Alda appears backstage with his SAG Life Achievement Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo