Angelina Jolie to star in thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Angelina Jolie is set to star in upcoming thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead from filmmaker Taylor Sheridan.

Jolie is finalizing a deal to star in the film that is based on the 2014 Michael Koryta novel of the same name.

Jolie's role in the project is being kept under wraps. The novel, set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness, follows a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a murder. The boy is hidden away in a wilderness skills program for troubled teens as the killers search for him.

Sheridan made his directorial debut with Wind River and writes, directs and executive produces television series Yellowstone. He also penned the screenplays for Hell or High Water, Sicario and its sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Garrett Basch, Steve Zaillian and Aaron L. Gilbert of Bron Studios is producing with Jason Cloth of Creative Wealth Media executive producing.

Jolie will next be seen in Maleficent 2, which is set to arrive in theaters on May 29, 2020.

The actress made headlines in December when she signed on to executive produce with BBC a news program titled Our World that is aimed at children aged 7 to 12.