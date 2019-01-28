Mindy Kaling arrives on the red carpet at the "Ocean's 8" world premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"The Report" star Adam Driver arrives at a photocall for the film "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" during the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival on May 19, 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Amazon has purchased the worldwide rights to to Scott Z. Burns' political drama The Report for a reported $14 million, the studios' second major signing announced Monday at the Sundance Film Festival.

The deal was revealed after the world premiere Saturday at the Eccles Theater as part of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the contract amount reached with Vice Studios.

Amazon is planning a fall release of The Report on its platforms.

The film, which was written and produced by Burns, is the true story of Daniel Jones' six-year investigation into the CIA's use of torture on detainees suspected of terrorist activities during the presidency of George W. Bush. The film includes a dramatization of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee's 2014 probe into the torture in the wake of Sept. 11.

Adam Driver portrays the Senate aide. Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Ted Levine, Maura Tierney and Michael C. Hall also star in the film.

Amazon Studios posted on Twitter: "Thrilled to welcome the cast and crew of THE REPORT to the Amazon family. Adam Driver is incredible as always, and the supporting cast is just as stellar in a gripping story crafted by Scott Z. Burns. Can't wait to share it with you."

Amazon Studios is run by Jennifer Salke.

Amazon announced it won the rights to stream the Mindy Kaling comedy Late Night in the United States this year after its premiere Friday night. The deal was worth $13 million, according to CNET and Variety.

"It seems fitting that this film written by, directed by and focused on women will be shared with the world by a studio that is anchored by another incredible female," Kaling, who wrote, producers and stars in the film said Sunday in a statement. "Also, I have spent a fortune on Amazon, so it's nice to see them reciprocate."

Kaling portrays a young comedy writer hired to diversify the all-male writers' room of a late-night talk show. It also stars Emma Thompson and John Lithgow.

"It's taken years and years of working alone on it, uncertain it would ever be seen," Kaling tweeted. "So, yeah, my heart is about to explode."

FilmNation Entertainment and 30WEST financed Kaling's film.