'Jay & Silent Bob Reboot' to start filming Feb. 25

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Kevin Smith announced on Twitter that his comedy film Jay & Silent Bob Reboot has been officially green-lit.

"SNOOGANS! To celebrate my 25th anniversary at Sundance, I'm pleased as a pot-head to announce that the good folks at SABAN and UNIVERSAL have given the green light to #JayAndSilentBobReboot! @JayMewes and I start shooting on 2/25 (the one year anniversary of my heart attack)!" Smith tweeted Friday.

Jay and Silent Bob are marijuana-loving, slacker characters from New Jersey played by Jason Mewes and Smith. They have appeared in many of Smith's movies, including Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Dogma, Chasing Amy, Mallrats and Clerks.

The new movie will see Jay and Silent Bob heading to Hollywood to stop production on a remake of an unflattering movie made about them nearly 20 years ago.

"Jay and Silent Bob is a global franchise which has a very loyal fan base," Saban Films' Bill Bromiley said in a statement to Deadline.com. "Partnering with Kevin at script stage on the next chapter of these iconic characters is a huge milestone. This is the beginning of a new initiative at Saban Films, to partner on IP with seasoned filmmakers and talent early on in the creative process all the way through distribution."