Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp to appear in live Fox staging of 'Rent'

Actress Daphne Rubin-Vega arrives for the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 23, 2010. She is to appear in Sunday's live production of "Rent" on Fox. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Actress Idina Menzel is to appear in Sunday's live production of "Rent" on Fox. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The stars from the 1996 New York staging of Rent will be seen in Fox's live production of the iconic rock musical on Sunday.

"We can confirm that the original Broadway cast of Rent will appear during tonight's live telecast airing 8:00-11:00 PM ET/PT on Fox," the network said in a statement to Broadway.com.

Anthony Rapp, Idina Menzel and Daphne Rubin-Vega, who played Mark, Maureen and Mimi in the stage show, shared photos on social media this weekend from the set of the planned TV adaptation.

Rapp posted an image Saturday, featuring the old and new casts of Rent posing together on a soundstage. The day before, Menzel shared photos of signs with the Rent logo and the initials: "IM," "DRV" and "FW."

"Squatting in Hollywood for a few days #rentliveonfox #rent," Rubin-Vega captioned a picture of a trailer with one of the signs with her initials on the door.

What capacity the original Rent stars will appear in the new incarnation is being kept under wraps.

Based on Giacomo Puccini's opera La Boheme, the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning show is about artists struggling with AIDS, poverty and drug addiction in early 1980s Manhattan. Its original cast also included Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Fredi Walker.

The show's creator Jonathan Larson died of an aortic dissection before Rent began its Broadway run, which lasted until 2008. It played more than 5,000 performances. A 2005 movie adaptation starred most of the original Broadway cast.

Sunday's TV production features Jordan Fisher, Brennin Hunt, Tinashe, Brandon Victor Dixon, Valentina, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiersey Clemons and Mario.