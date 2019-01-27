'Glass' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend with $19M

James McAvoy arrives at the "Glass" premiere on Jan. 15 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan arrives at the "Glass" premiere on Jan. 15 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actors Bruce Willis (L) and Samuel L. Jackson arrive at the "Glass" premiere on Jan. 15 in New York City. The movie has been No. 1 at the North American box office for the past two weekends. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's trilogy-capping thriller Glass is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $19 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Starring James McAvoy, Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, the movie is the sequel to Unbreakable and Split.

Coming in at No. 2 on this weekend's box-office roster is The Upside with $12.2 million, followed by Aquaman at No. 3 with $7.4 million, The Kid Who Would be King at No. 4 with $7.3 million and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 5 with $6.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Green Book at No. 6 with $5.4 million, A Dog's Way Home at No. 7 with $5.2 million, Serenity at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Escape Room at No. 9 with $4.3 million and Dragon Ball Super: Broly at No. 10 with $3.6 million.