'Captain America' star Chris Evans narrates 'Superpower Dogs' doc

Actor Chris Evans will soon be heard narrating the IMAX documentary, "Superpower Dogs." File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Captain America and The Avengers actor Chris Evans will soon be heard narrating the IMAX documentary, Superpower Dogs.

"I am a proud dog owner and completely understand the connection that humans have with these remarkable animals," Evans said in a statement. "I love the way this film highlights incredible working dogs who utilize their real-life superpowers to help and protect people."

Written and directed by Daniel Ferguson, the film is set for theatrical release on March 15.

It follows canines and their human partners as they "brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species such as rhinos and elephants and transform the lives of people with special needs," a press release said.

Earlier this month, Evans was announced as one of the stars of Netflix's upcoming film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel, The Devil All the Time.

The movie's ensemble will also include Tom Holland, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Eliza Scanlen and Gabriel Ebert. Production is to begin in February in Alabama.