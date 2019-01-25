Matt Smith is in talks to star in Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius" alongside Jared Leto. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Matt Smith is being eyed to star in Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius starring Jared Leto as the titular, vampire antihero.

Smith, known for starring in Doctor Who and The Crown, is in final talks to join the project.

The actor's role in the film is being kept under wraps but is described as being significant.

Daniel Espinosa (Safe House, Life) is directing Morbius from by a script by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama (Netflix's Lost in Space). Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing with Lucas Foster.

Morbius, known as the Living Vampire, was biochemist Dr. Michael Morbius who transformed into a vampire after he injected himself with a serum derived from bats in order to cure a fatal blood disease.

The character was created by writer Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane within the pages of Amazing Spider-Man issue No. 101 in 1971. Morbius started out as a villain for Spider-Man before becoming more of an antihero.

The film will be Sony's latest project under their Spider-Man umbrella which also includes Venom starring Tom Hardy that was released in October.

Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland as the web-slinger that ties into the Marvel cinematic universe, shows no signs of connecting to Venom or Morbius.