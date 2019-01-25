Mackenzie Davis (L) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Stewart attends the Cannes International Film Festival closing ceremony on May 19. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Mackenzie Davis is reportedly in talks to star with Kristen Stewart in the new movie "Happiest Season." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Mackenzie Davis may join Kristen Stewart in an upcoming same-sex romantic comedy film.

The Hollywood Reporter said the 31-year-old Canadian actress is in talks to star with Stewart in the new movie Happiest Season.

Davis and Stewart would play a lesbian couple in the film. The movie centers on a young woman whose plans to propose at her family's annual holiday party are complicated when she learns her partner hasn't come out yet to her parents.

Variety said Happiest Season will mark Veep and American Horror Story: Asylum alum Clea DuVall's directorial debut. DuVall wrote the script with Mary Holland, with Mary Bowen and Isaac Klausner to serve as producers.

Davis is known for playing Cameron Howe on the AMC series Halt and Catch Fire. She has also appeared in the movies The Martian, Blade Runner 2049 and Tully.

Stewart came to fame by starring in the Twilight film series. In addition to Happiest Season, she will also star in the movie Underwater with T.J. Miller and a Charlie's Angels reboot.