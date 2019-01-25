Chris McKay to direct, Sandra Bullock to produce Netflix's 'Reborn'

Actress-producer Sandra Bullock arrives at the screening of "Bird Box" on December 17 in New York City. She is collaborating with Netflix again on a film version of the comic book "Reborn." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Director Chris McKay is helming "Reborn," a Netflix adaptation of the Millarworld comic books. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Chris McKay has signed on to direct a film based on the Millarworld comic-book series Reborn, Netflix announced.

Bird Box star Sandra Bullock is among the producers on the project. Mark Millar and Greg Capullo are executive producing it.

No casting or shooting start date have been announced yet.

McKay is known for helming The Lego Batman Movie and episodes of Robot Chicken.

Reborn is a science-fiction adventure that explores where people go when they die.

"Eighty-year old Bonnie Black finds out when she passes away in a Manhattan hospital and opens her eyes in the world of Adystria, a magical land of monsters and dragons where good and evil are waging an eternal war," a synopsis said. Reborn in the prime of her life, she finds all her old friends and loved ones waiting... except the husband who died before her."

Netflix announced in August 2017 that it had acquired Millarworld, Millar's comic-book publishing imprint.

"Remember we sold Millarworld to Netflix? 'Reborn' is the latest beauty in the pipeline and we just teamed up with Sandra Bullock and @buddboetticher. Copying my pal and genius artist @GregCapullo!" Millar tweeted.