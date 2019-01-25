Salma Hayek attends the eighth annual LACMA Art+Film gala on November 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alec Baldwin stars in the first trailer for "Drunk Parents" alongside Salma Hayek. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin and Salma Hayek are a lower upper-class family that is struggling to make ends meet in the first trailer for upcoming comedy, Drunk Parents.

The clip, released on Friday, features Baldwin and Hayek sending their daughter off to college when they return home to find a repo man taking their car.

Baldwin and Hayek discover they are running out of money and devise a number of schemes in order to get their daughter through college including holding a yard sale and renting out their neighbors lavish house.

Jim Gaffigan, Joe Manganiello, Ben Platt and Michelle Veintimilla also star. Fred Wolf is directing based off a script he co-wrote with Peter Gaulke.

Drunk Parents will be available on DirecTV on March 21 before arriving in theaters on April 19.