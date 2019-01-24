Cast member Jeff Bridges attends the premiere of "Only the Brave" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on October 8, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jeff Bridges participates in a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on January 6, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Jeff Bridges tweeted a cryptic video Thursday featuring his return to the role of The Dude from 1998 film "The Big Lebowski." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Jeff Bridges tweeted a cryptic video Thursday teasing the return of his iconic character The Dude from The Big Lebowski.

The video, which features Bridges dressed as the iconic slacker with no dialogue, bears the caption: "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned."

The video also features the date Feb. 3, 2019 -- the date of the Super Bowl.

Whether the date indicates a trailer release for a sequel to the 1998 Coen brothers film or merely a marketing campaign featuring the character remains to be seen.