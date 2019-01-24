Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Actor Jeff Bridges tweeted a cryptic video Thursday teasing the return of his iconic character The Dude from The Big Lebowski.
The video, which features Bridges dressed as the iconic slacker with no dialogue, bears the caption: "Can't be living in the past, man. Stay tuned."
The video also features the date Feb. 3, 2019 -- the date of the Super Bowl.
Whether the date indicates a trailer release for a sequel to the 1998 Coen brothers film or merely a marketing campaign featuring the character remains to be seen.
