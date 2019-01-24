Ava Michelle Cota will appear in the upcoming Netflix movie "Tall Girl." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dance Moms alum Ava Michelle will have a starring role in a new Netflix film.

The 16-year-old dancer, television personality and actress, who stands 6'1", will appear in the upcoming movie Tall Girl.

"I will be staring in @netflix's new teen comedy 'TALL GIRL,'" she confirmed Thursday on Instagram Stories. "So beyond grateful and excited for this journey alongside some amazingly talented people!"

Tall Girl is described as a coming-of-age film. The movie is directed by Nzingha Stewart and co-stars Griffin Gluck, Luke Eisner, Sabrina Carpenter and Angela Kinsey.

Netflix shared the news in a tweet on its See What's Next account Thursday.

"After a worldwide casting call, 6'1" Ava Michelle will star in 'Tall Girl,' a touching, coming of age movie directed by @zingbling and co-starring #AmericanVandal alum @griffingluck, Luke Eisner, @SabrinaAnnLynn, Steve Zahn & @AngelaKinsey," the post reads.

After a worldwide casting call, 6’1” Ava Michelle will star in “Tall Girl,” a touching, coming of age movie directed by @zingbling and co-starring #AmericanVandal alum @griffingluck, Luke Eisner, @SabrinaAnnLynn, Steve Zahn & @AngelaKinsey. pic.twitter.com/EbDCnSnBKS — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) January 24, 2019

Michelle is known for the Lifetime series Dance Moms, which follows Abby Lee Miller and her dance company. She also auditioned in the premiere of So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation.