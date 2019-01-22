Watch live: 91st annual Academy Award nominations

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The nominations for the 91st annual Academy Awards are being announced on Tuesday.

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will be announcing the nominations for all 24 Oscar categories during a livestreamed presentation that begins at 8:20 a.m. EST.

The Academy Awards will take place Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Kevin Hart recently confirmed that he will not host the event.

Hart was announced as the host in December. The comedian then backed out two days later, following the re-emergence of homophobic jokes from his past.

The Shape of Water took home four awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, at the 2018 Oscars.