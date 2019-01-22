From left to right, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira of "Black Panther" arrive on the red carpet for the Oscars on March 4, 2018. "Black Panther" was nominated for Best Picture and six other awards including Best Original Song and Costume Design. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Topher Grace, Laura Harrier, Adam Driver, Spike Lee and Corey Hawkins arrive at a photocall for the film "BlacKkKlansman" during the Cannes International Film Festival on May 15, 2018. "BlacKkKlansman" was nominated for Best Picture and five other awards. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Actors from left to right, Joe Mazzello, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee of "Bohemian Rhapsody" attend the Japan premiere for the film on November 7, 2018. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was nominated for Best Picture and four other awards. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly, Linda Cardellini, and Mahershala Ali appear backstage after winning the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for "Green Book" on January 6, 2019. "Green Book" was nominated for Best Picture and five other awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sam Elliott (C) is joined by Bradley Cooper (L) and Lady Gaga of "A Star is Born" during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on January 7, 2019. "A Star is Born" was nominated for Best Picture and seven other awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress for "A Star is Born" and Best Original Song for "Shallow." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Glenn Close was nominated for Best Actress for "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Olivia Colman was nominated for Best Lead Actress for "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for Best Lead Actress for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Melissa McCarthy was nominated for Best Lead Actress for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Christian Bale (L) and his wife Sibi Blazic attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on January 6, 2019.
Bale was nominated for Best Lead Actor for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Lead Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay for "A Star is Born." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo
Willem Dafoe (R) and Director Giada Colagrande attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019. Dafoe was nominated for Best Lead Actor for “At Eternity’s Gate.” Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Rami Malek was nominated for Best Lead Actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Viggo Mortensen was nominated for Best Lead Actor for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sam Elliott was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Mahershala Ali was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Sam Rockwell was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Adam Driver was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Richard E. Grant was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Amy Adams was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Marina De Tavira was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Regina King was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Emma Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "The Favourite." Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo
Rachel Weisz was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Spike Lee was nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman.” Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pawel Pawlikowski was nominated for Best Director for "Cold War.” Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo
Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director and Best Film Editing for “The Favourite.” Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Cinematography for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Adam McKay (L) and Charles Randolph appear backstage with the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Big Short" at the 88th Academy Awards on February 28, 2016. McKay was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo