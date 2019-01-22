From left to right, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, and Danai Gurira of "Black Panther" arrive on the red carpet for the Oscars on March 4, 2018. "Black Panther" was nominated for Best Picture and six other awards including Best Original Song and Costume Design. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Topher Grace, Laura Harrier, Adam Driver, Spike Lee and Corey Hawkins arrive at a photocall for the film "BlacKkKlansman" during the Cannes International Film Festival on May 15, 2018. "BlacKkKlansman" was nominated for Best Picture and five other awards. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Actors from left to right, Joe Mazzello, Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee of "Bohemian Rhapsody" attend the Japan premiere for the film on November 7, 2018. “Bohemian Rhapsody” was nominated for Best Picture and four other awards. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, Viggo Mortensen, Peter Farrelly, Linda Cardellini, and Mahershala Ali appear backstage after winning the award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for "Green Book" on January 6, 2019. "Green Book" was nominated for Best Picture and five other awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Elliott (C) is joined by Bradley Cooper (L) and Lady Gaga of "A Star is Born" during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing him in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on January 7, 2019. "A Star is Born" was nominated for Best Picture and seven other awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress for "A Star is Born" and Best Original Song for "Shallow." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Glenn Close was nominated for Best Actress for "The Wife." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Colman was nominated for Best Lead Actress for "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for Best Lead Actress for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Melissa McCarthy was nominated for Best Lead Actress for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Christian Bale (L) and his wife Sibi Blazic attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on January 6, 2019. Bale was nominated for Best Lead Actor for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Lead Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay for "A Star is Born." Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Willem Dafoe (R) and Director Giada Colagrande attend the Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019. Dafoe was nominated for Best Lead Actor for “At Eternity’s Gate.” Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rami Malek was nominated for Best Lead Actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Viggo Mortensen was nominated for Best Lead Actor for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Elliott was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "A Star is Born." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Mahershala Ali was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Green Book." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sam Rockwell was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Adam Driver was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "BlacKkKlansman." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Richard E. Grant was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Amy Adams was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "Vice." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Marina De Tavira was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Regina King was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "If Beale Street Could Talk." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emma Stone was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "The Favourite." Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Rachel Weisz was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "The Favourite." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Spike Lee was nominated for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman.” Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Pawel Pawlikowski was nominated for Best Director for "Cold War.” Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director and Best Film Editing for “The Favourite.” Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Cinematography for "Roma." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo