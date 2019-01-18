Kristen Wiig attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Downsizing" on December 18, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Where'd You Go, Bernadette with Cate Blanchett is pushing back its release.

Deadline confirmed Richard Linklater's adaptation of the Maria Semple novel, starring Blanchett and newcomer Emma Nelson, will now debut Aug. 9.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette was slated to open March 22. The film will now debut against Disney's Artemis Fowl, Lionsgate thriller Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, the drama Brian Banks and an untitled horror movie from Ari Lester.

A rep for Annapurna, which is producing Where'd You Go, Bernadette, told Variety an August release has served well for other female-skewing films, including Crazy Rich Asians. The company hopes the movie will offer a change of pace from summer sequels and action films.

Where'd You Go, Bernadette stars Blanchett, Nelson, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao and Laurence Fishburne. The story follows a teen (Nelson) who attempts to track down her missing mother (Blanchett).

Blanchett will also star in the Lucille Ball biopic Lucy and Desi. Her Ocean's 8 co-star Sarah Paulson discussed the possibility of a sequel in an interview this week, saying another movie would be "so much fun."