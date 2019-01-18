Nicholas Hoult plays "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien in a new biopic. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The new biopic Tolkien starring Nicholas Hoult will open in theaters in May.

Deadline confirmed the film, which features Hoult as Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien, has set a release date of May 10.

The Fox Searchlight movie is directed by Dome Karukoski. Lily Collins co-stars as Tolkien's wife and muse, Edith Bratt, who inspired the elven princess characters in The Lord of the Rings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Surprise! Tolkien is coming out in 4 months!" Collins confirmed in a tweet Thursday. "So excited to share this beautiful story about such a revered and epic storyteller. Welcome to the Fellowship..."

Surprise! Tolkien is coming out in 4 months! So excited to share this beautiful story about such a revered and epic storyteller. Welcome to the Fellowship... https://t.co/6PznLQp05w — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) January 18, 2019

Tolkien was written by David Gleeson and Stephen Beresford. The movie explores Tolkien's early life as an orphan who found friendship and inspiration with a group of fellow outcasts at school.

Tolkien was best known for The Hobbit, published in 1937, and the The Lord of the Rings trilogy of books, which debuted in the 1950s. The author died at age 81 in September 1973.