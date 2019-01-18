Former President Barack Obama (L) awards Robert Redford the Presidential Medal of Freedom on November 22, 2016. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Actor Robert Redford is set to receive an honorary Cesar award from the French Academy on Feb. 22 in Paris.

The Cesar awards are France's equivalent of the Oscars. Penelope Cruz, George Clooney, Michael Douglas, Meryl Streep and Sean Penn are previous recipients of the honorary Cesar.

"Robert Redford is definitely a monument. Many of his films, in front or behind the camera, have now become classics. Rare are the careers which have had such a lasting impact on the history of cinema," Alain Terzian, president of France's Academy of Arts and Techniques of Cinema, said in a statement.

Redford has said that his latest film, Old Man and the Gun, would be his last as an actor.

The Hollywood legend is known for starring in films such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men. He also founded the Sundance Film Festival in 1978.