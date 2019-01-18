Kumail Nanjiani, Tracee Ellis Ross to announce 2019 Oscar nominations

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. She will announce the 2019 Oscar nominations with Kumail Nanjiani. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kumail Nanjiani (L) and his wife Emily V. Gordon. Nanjiani will announce the 2019 Oscar nominations with Tracee Ellis Ross. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Kumail Nanjiani Tracee Ellis Ross have been tapped to announce the nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards on Tuesday.

Nanjiani and Ross will be announcing the nominations in all 24 Oscar categories during a presentation that will be live streamed on Oscar.com, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook starting at 8:20 a.m. ET.

"An honor and a thrill to be announcing the #OscarNoms with the amazing @TraceeEllisRoss. Thanks @TheAcademy! I promise I'll set my alarm for 5:15 am at the latest!" Nanjiani said on Twitter in response to the news.

"Oh this is going to be exciting! @KumailN text me when u wake up so we can coordinate our looks. I'm thinking pj's & glasses... my dressy ones! U? #OscarNoms," Ross commented on Twitter.

The 91st annual Academy Awards will be taking place Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Kevin Hart recently confirmed that he will not be hosting the event.