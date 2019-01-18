Kevin Hart arrives on the red carpet at the "Kevin Hart: What Now?" New York Screening on October 12, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart may potentially star in a film based on Monopoly. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart is in talks with Lionsgate to star in a live-action film based on Hasbro board game Monopoly.

Hart is in final negotiations to join the project from director Tim Story, who worked with the comedian on Ride Along and Ride Along 2.

Hart will be producing the Monopoly film through his HartBeat Productions label alongside John Cheng. Story will also be producing through his Story Company label alongside Sumpter Bridgett.

Hasbro is co-producing through its Allspark Pictures label with Brian Goldner, Stephen Davis, and Greg Mooradian serving as producers.

Lionsgate and Hasbro have been attempting to get a Monopoly film off the ground since 2015. Andrew Niccol (The Truman Show) was previously tapped to pen a screenplay about a boy from the board game's Baltic Avenue who journeys to make a fortune.

Hart is also set star in the planned sequel to Sony's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, re-teaming him with stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The sequel will also star Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Awkwafina.

Hart made headlines recently when he confirmed that he would not be hosting the Oscars this year. The actor was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars in December. The comedian then backed out two days later, after the re-emergence of his past homophobic jokes.