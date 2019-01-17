Halle Berry attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves seeks out Halle Berry for help in the newest trailer for upcoming action sequel, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The clip, released Thursday, features John Wick (Reeves) traveling to a desert where he meets Sofia (Berry) after being ex-communicated from the international assassin's guild.

Wick, who has a $14 million bounty on his head, guns down a group of enemies with help from Sofia and a pair of dogs.

The trailer also features Wick on the run and fighting for his life against a number of assassins including a group of men on motorcycles who use samurai swords.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, from returning director Chad Stahelski, is set for release on May 17. Anjelica Huston, Laurence Fishburne, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick also star.