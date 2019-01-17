Antonio Campos arrives at the premiere of "The Sinner" in New York City on July 31, 2017. File Photo by Steven Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Chris Evans attends the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" in London on April 26, 2016. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Tom Holland is set to star in Netflix's movie "The Devil All the Time." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Avengers co-stars Tom Holland and Chris Evans have signed on to co-star in Netflix's film adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock's 2011 novel The Devil All the Time.

The movie's ensemble will also include Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Eliza Scanlen and Gabriel Ebert.

Antonio Campos is scheduled to begin filming the project that Netflix calls a "mid-western gothic tale" next month in Alabama. Campos and his brother Paulo penned the screenplay.

"In a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a forgotten backwoods of this country -- a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews," a synopsis said. "Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets our protagonist Arvin, Willard's son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action."

Holland plays Spider-Man and Evans portrays Captain America in the Avengers film franchise. The actors will next share the screen in Avengers: Endgame, which is due in theaters in April.

A trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home was released Tuesday. That film is to open in July.