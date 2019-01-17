Director Robert Zemeckis (R) and his wife Leslie Harter Zemeckis. The filmmaker is directing "The Witches." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anne Hathaway is attached to star in "The Witches" as the Grand High Witch. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Anne Hathaway has signed on to star in filmmaker Robert Zemeckis' upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's novel The Witches.

Hathaway will be portraying the Grand High Witch in the Warner Bros. feature, a role previously held by Anjelica Huston in the 1990 film version of The Witches from director Nicolas Roeg.

Zemeckis is also writing the new version which will follow Dahl's 1973 novel more closely. Zemeckis is also producing alongside Jake Rapke, Alfonso Cuaron and Guillermo del Toro.

The Witches follows a 7-year-old boy who must stop a group of witches after he discovers a witch convention taking place.

Hathaway will next be seen in a remake of 1988's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels titled The Hustle with Rebel Wilson. The actress has also signed on to star in Warner Bros.' planned Sesame Street film.