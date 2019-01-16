Keanu Reeves arrives at Narita International Airport in Chiba-prefecture, Japan, on June 11, 2017. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Keanu Reeves appears in a new teaser and poster for "John Wick: Chapter 3." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves is on the run after being targeted by the international assassin's guild in a new clip for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

The footage, released Tuesday, serves as a teaser for an upcoming full-length trailer for the action sequel that is set to arrive on Thursday.

Reeves (John Wick) navigates rain-soaked city streets and enters into a large vault holding a gun in the clip. Laurence Fishburne's character Bowery King also makes a brief appearance.

A new poster for Chapter 3 featuring Reeves looking through a rainy glass door was released on Twitter Tuesday.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, from returning director Chad Stahelski, is set for release on May 17. Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick also star.