Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves is on the run after being targeted by the international assassin's guild in a new clip for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
The footage, released Tuesday, serves as a teaser for an upcoming full-length trailer for the action sequel that is set to arrive on Thursday.
Reeves (John Wick) navigates rain-soaked city streets and enters into a large vault holding a gun in the clip. Laurence Fishburne's character Bowery King also makes a brief appearance.
A new poster for Chapter 3 featuring Reeves looking through a rainy glass door was released on Twitter Tuesday.
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, from returning director Chad Stahelski, is set for release on May 17. Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick also star.
