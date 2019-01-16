Danny Glover (L) and Eliane Cavalleiro arrive on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Danny Glover will star in Sony's sequel to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Danny Glover is set to star in Sony's upcoming sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Glover's role in the film is being kept under wraps. He joins a cast that includes returning stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan along with series newcomers Awkwafina and Danny DeVito.

Jake Kasdan is returning to direct based off a script he wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. The sequel will arrive in theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which worked as a sequel to 1995's Jumanji starring Robin Williams, featured four high school students trapped in a new video game version of the titular board game. The students transform into characters that resemble Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan and navigate a dangerous jungle in order to beat the game and return home.

"From Awkafina to Danny DeVito to now one of my action heroes, Danny Glover - it's been awesome having so many actors and OG legends raise their hands wanting to come and play in our Jumanji universe," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter.

"'Who turns into who?' will always be the fun magic sauce for our audience," he continued.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle earned $962 million worldwide and was Sony's highest-grossing film of all time in the United States.

Glover was last seen starring in Robert Redford's The Old Man & the Gun.