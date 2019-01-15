"Lost in Space" star Molly Parker. The show has received six VES Awards nominations. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Avengers: Infinity War" star Josh Brolin. The film has received six VES Awards nominations including Outstanding Animated Character for Brolin's character Thanos. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Visual Effects Society announced on Tuesday its nominations for the 17th annual VES Awards, with Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War and Netflix's Lost in Space leading the way.

Avengers: Infinity War and Lost in Space both received six nominations each. The VES Awards recognizes outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation in film, animation, television, commercials and video games.

The awards will be handed out during a ceremony hosted by Patton Oswalt on Feb. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Avengers: Infinity War was nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature; Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature for Josh Brolin's character Thanos; Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project; Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature for the film's settings of Wakanda and Titan; and Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature will also be decided between Christopher Robin, Ready Player One, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Welcome to Marwen.

Lost in Space in nominated for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode for Danger, Will Robinson; Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project for Humanoid; Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project for Pilot; Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial or Real-Time Project for Jupiter is Falling and The Get Away; and Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode for Impact.

Incredibles 2 leads all animated films with five nominations. The film will be going up against Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Isle of Dogs, Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature.

The VES Visionary Award will be presented to writer, director and producer Jonathan Nolan with the VES Award for Creative Excellence being given to Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

A complete list of nominees can be found on the official VES website.