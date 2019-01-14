Gal Gadot arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gal Gadot will be reprising her role as Wonder Woman in "The Lego Movie 2." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gal Gadot has been tapped to reprise her role as Wonder Woman, voicing the DC superhero in upcoming animated sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Gadot joins a voice cast that includes other DC film stars such as Jason Momoa and Margot Robbie who will be reprising their roles as Aquaman and Harley Quinn, respectively.

Cobie Smulders of How I Met Your Mother fame previously voiced Wonder Woman in the first Lego Movie.

Other Justice League members set to appear in The Lego Movie 2 include Batman (Will Arnett), Superman (Channing Tatum) and Green Lantern (Jonah Hill).

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, is set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 8. Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks are returning to voice main characters Emmet and Lucy, respectively.

Original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller are producing the sequel with Trolls helmer Mike Mitchell directing from a script by BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Mike Fogel.

Gadot will be seen as Wonder Woman once again in upcoming live-action sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which is set for release on June 5, 2020. The actress announced in December that filming had wrapped on the project which will feature Kristen Wiig as the villainous Cheetah.