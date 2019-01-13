'The Upside' is No. 1 movie in North America with $19.6M

Kevin Hart's "The Upside" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Kevin Hart-Bryan Cranston dramedy The Upside is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $19.6 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Aquaman with $17.3 million, which was No. 1 for three weeks, followed by A Dog's Way Home at No. 3 with $11.3 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 4 with $9 million and Escape Room at No. 5 with $8.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Mary Poppins Returns at No. 6 with $7.2 million, Bumblebee at No. 7 with $6.8 million, On the Basis of Sex at No. 8 with $6.2 million, The Mule at No. 9 with $5.5 million and Vice at No. 10 with $3.3 million.