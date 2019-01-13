'Saw' scribes to write 'Final Destination' reboot

David Koechner, a cast member in the motion picture thriller "Final Destination 5", attends the premiere of the film at Grauman's Chinese Theatre, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on August 10, 2011. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan, the scribes who penned four of the seven Saw horror movies, have signed on to write the next chapter in the Final Destination film franchise.

"Final Destination Reboot in the Works With Saw Writers (Exclusive) Hey! That's us! @MarcusDunstan," Melton tweeted Friday, along with the link to The Hollywood Reporter's story about their involvement in the project.

TheWrap also confirmed the news.

The first supernatural thriller in New Line's Final Destination series was released in 2000. Starring Devon Sawa, Ali Larter and Seann William Scott, it was about people killed after escaping a plane explosion that one member of the group had a premonition about.

The most recent installment -- Final Destination 5 -- was in theaters in 2011. The cast included Nicholas D'Agosto, Emma Bell, Miles Fisher, Arlen Escarpeta, David Koechner and Tony Todd.

No plot details or casting for the new movie have been announced yet.