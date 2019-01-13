Mahershala Ali appears backstage after winning the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for "Green Book" during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Regina King attends The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Tuesday. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Taye Diggs arrives at The CW Network's 2018 Upfront on May 17 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tom Cruise attends the "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" premiere on July 22 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Elsie Fisher attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 6. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Song for "Shallow" Sunday night. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Alfonso Cuarón, who was a big winner at the Golden Globes last week, won the Best Director and Best Picture prizes for "Roma" at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, as well. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Roma was the big winner at the Critics' Choice Awards gala in Santa Monica Sunday.

Alfonso Cuaron's black-and-white memoir earned the honors for Best Picture, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

Crazy Rich Asians was named Best Comedy, A Quiet Place Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie and Mission: Impossible -- Fallout Best Action Movie.

The Favourite scored the trophies for Best Acting Ensemble, while its star Olivia Colman won for Best Actress in a Comedy.

Christian Bale was voted Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy for his performance in Vice.

Lady Gaga and Glenn Close tied for Best Actress for their roles in A Star is Born and The Wife respectively.

Lady Gaga also picked up the prize for Best Song for "Shallow," her ballad with Bradley Cooper in the film.

Elsie Fisher won the trophy for Best Young Actor/Actress for her work in Eighth Grade, while Mahershala Ali earned the Best Supporting Actor honor for Green Book and Regina King scored the award for Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk.

Host Taye Diggs opened the star-studded ceremony with a song-and-dance tribute to the diversity seen on screen last year, celebrating films such as Roma, Crazy Rich Asians, Black Panther, Green Book, BlacKkKlansman and If Beale Street Could Talk.

