Lady Gaga wins Critics' Choice Award for Best Song

Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, were nominated for Best Original Screenplay for the script of "The Big Sick." The film won Best Comedy Movie. Nanjiani was also nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for "The Big Sick" and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Silicon Valley."
Guillermo del Toro won
Best Director for his film "The Shape of Water." The film was also declared the Best Picture of 2017.
Gal Gadot received the #SeeHer
Award for her "powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic 'Wonder Woman,' but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders."
Presenter Kaley Cuoco and equestrian Karl Cook attend the awards.
Jessica Biel was nominated for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for her work in "The Sinner."
| License Photo
Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress and Best Actress in a Comedy for her work in "Lady Bird."
Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Reese Witherspoon was nominated for Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for her work in "Big Little Lies."
Yara Shahidi attends the awards. Shahidi stars in "Blackish," which was nominated for Best Comedy Series.
Actress and activist Olivia Munn hosted the ceremony.
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters walk the blue carpet. Peters was nominated for Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for his work in "American Horror Story: Cult."
Presenter Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus walk the blue carpet. Reedus was nominated for Best Unstructured Reality Series for his show "Ride with Norman Reedus."
Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for her work in "I, Tonya."
Asia Kate Dillon was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for her work in "Billions."
Angelina Jolie (R) and writer Loung Ung walk the blue carpet. Their film "First They Killed My Father" was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film.
TV personality Heidi Klum attends the awards. "Project Runway," the fashion designer competition show Klum hosts, was nominated for Best Reality Competition Series.
Gary Oldman and his wife, Gisele Schmidt, walk the blue carpet. Oldman won Best Actor for "Darkest Hour."
Margot Robbie won Best Actress in a Comedy for her work in "I, Tonya" and was nominated for "Best Actress."
Hong Chau was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in "Downsizing."
Mary J. Blige was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in "Mudbound." She celebrated her 47th birthday on Thursday and got her star
on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Octavia Spencer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "The Shape of Water."
Jessica Chastain was nominated for Best Actress for her work in "Molly's Game."
Laura Dern won Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series for her work in "Big Little Lies."
| License Photo
Ian McShane and his wife, Gwen Humble, attend the awards. McShane was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "American Gods."
Presenter Sarah Hyland, who stars in TV's "Modern Family," attends the awards.
Actress Alison Sudol walks the blue carpet.
Actors Bradley Whitford and Amy Landecker attend the awards. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Timothee Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his work in "Call Me by Your Name."
Presenter Jaimie Alexander attends the awards.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the awards. Danson was nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in "The Good Place."
Presenter Natalia Dyer walks the blue carpet.
Presenter Kate Bosworth walks the blue carpet.