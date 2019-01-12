Eddie Murphy confirms 'Coming to America' sequel

James Earl Jones arrives for the "Stella By Starlight" Gala in New York on May 20, 2012. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

TV host Arsenio Hall appears in the press room during Grammy Nominations Concert Live! in Los Angeles on December 6, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Eddie Murphy has confirmed he is onboard for a sequel to 1988's "Coming to America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Eddie Murphy has confirmed he will reprise his role of fictional African Prince Akeem in a sequel to his 1988 comedy Coming to America.

"After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward," Murphy said in a statement Friday. "We've assembled a great team that will be led by (director) Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite (Is My Name,) and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen."

The movie is being penned by black-ish creator Kenya Barris. It will follow Akeem as he returns from Zamunda to the United States to re-connect with his estranged son, the heir to the throne.

The original film co-starred Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos.