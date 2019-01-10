Regina Hall becomes a teenager again in first trailer for 'Little'

Marsai Martin arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Regina Hall stars in the new trailer for "Little" alongside Issa Rae and Marsai Martin. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Regina Hall is transformed back into being a 13-year-old in the first trailer for upcoming comedy film, Little.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Hall as mean-spirited tech mogul Jordan Sanders who becomes a teenager once again after a young girl puts a spell on her.

Jordan wakes up as her younger self, portrayed by Black-ish star Marsai Martin, and begins to rely on her assistant April, played by Insecure's Issa Rae, to run her company.

Jordan and April run into trouble, however, after child protective services (played by Rachel Dratch) demands that Jordan start going to school, forcing the high-level executive to re-enter grade school. The transition proves difficult for Jordan who continues to wear flashy business suits and act like her older self.

"To everyone else you're a child, so you have to start acting like it," April says.

Little, from director Tina Gordon, is set to arrive in theaters on April 12. Martin is an executive producer on the project and is credited with coming up with the idea for the script.