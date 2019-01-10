Jake Gyllenhaal is haunted by killer art in 'Velvet Buzzsaw' trailer

Rene Russo arrives at the 87th Academy Awards on February 22, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the first trailer for Netflix's "Velvet Buzzsaw" alongside Rene Russo. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Jake Gyllenhaal is an art critic dealing with killer paintings that come alive in the first trailer for upcoming Netflix thriller Velvet Buzzsaw.

The clip, released on Thursday, features Gyllenhaal being impressed with new artwork that a woman obtained from her dead neighbor.

The paintings, which Gyllenhaal discovers has a common theme centered around not liking money, start to come alive and terrorize members of the gallery with deadly results.

"Get rid of it. Box it up," Gyllenhaal says to Rene Russo about one of the paintings.

Velvet Buzzsaw, written and directed by Dan Gilroy, is set to arrive to Netflix on Feb. 1. Toni Collette, Zawe Ashton, Tom Sturridge, Natalia Dyer, Daveed Diggs, Billy Magnussen, and John Malkovich also star.

Gyllenhaal and Russo previously starred together in Nightcrawler, also directed by Gilroy.