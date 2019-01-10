👉👉Big news!! #DBSuperBroly will now be the FIRST ANIME to hit @IMAX theaters in the US! 😱🔥 Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible Saiyan battle go down across a GIANT screen! Limited IMAX theaters on January 16 ONLY--find a theater at https://t.co/Qx6Si0vuXv pic.twitter.com/4tLpWe4CMC

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dragon Ball Super: Broly is set to become the first anime feature ever to screen at IMAX theaters in the United States.

Studio Funimation, which handles the English dubbing of the Dragon Ball franchise, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be available for viewing at IMAX theaters for one day on Jan. 16., the same day the film arrives across the United States.

"Don't miss your chance to see this incredible Saiyan battle go down across a GIANT screen! Limited IMAX theaters on January 16 ONLY," Funimation said.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will feature series mainstays Goku and Vegeta taking on a powerful Saiyan threat. Bulma, Goten, Trunks, Frieza, Piccolo, Beerus and Whis will also be making appearances, as seen in character posters for the film.

The film is based on the story, screenplay and character designs of original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama and continues the story of the Dragon Ball Super television series.