Armie Hammer arrives on the red carpet at the "On The Basis Of Sex" New York screening on December 16. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dev Patel stars in the first trailer for "Hotel Mumbai" alongside Armie Hammer. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dev Patel and Armie Hammer are trapped inside the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, India when a terrorist group takes it over in the first trailer for Hotel Mumbai.

The clip, released on Wednesday, features Patel as a hotel worker who helps guests get to safety once the area is taken over.

Hammer is a tourist who must protect his wife and newborn baby. Hammer's life is in danger when a terrorist enters the elevator he is riding, forcing him to hide behind a food cart for survival.

Hotel Mumbai is based on the real-life November 2008 attack on Mumbai by terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Hotel Mumbai, from director Anthony Maras, is set to arrive in theaters on March 22. Nazanin Boniadi, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Anupam Kher, and Jason Isaacs also star.

"The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families," reads the synopsis.