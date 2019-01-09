'The Favourite,' 'A Star is Born' lead BAFTA Film Awards nominations

"A Star is Born" stars, left to right, Bradley Cooper, Sam Elliott and Lady Gaga pose together during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing Elliott in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"The Favourite" stars Emma Stone (L) and Olivia Coleman. The film has earned a leading 12 BAFTA Film Awards nominations alongside "A Star is Born" with seven. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced the nominees for the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards on Wednesday with The Favourite leading the way with 12 nominations.

The Favourite is nominated for Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Director for Yorgos Lanthimos, Original Screenplay, Leading Actress for Olivia Colman, Supporting Actress for both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, Cinematography, Editing, Production Design, Costume Design and Make Up & Hair.

A Star is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Roma and First Man each earned seven nominations and Vice earned six and BlacKkKlansman earned five.

A Star is Born, Green Book, Roma and BlacKkKlansman will be competing against The Favourite for Best Film.

Glenn Close (The Wife,) Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Viola Davis (Widows) are also nominated for Leading Actress. Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born), Christian Bale (Vice), Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie) and Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) are nominated for Leading Actor.

Supporting Actor will be decided between Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman), Mahershala Ali (Green Book), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Sam Rockwell (Vice) and Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy). Supporting Actress nominees include Amy Adams (Vice), Claire Foy (First Man) and Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots).

The full list of nominations can be found on BAFTA's official website here.

The 2019 BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Feb. 10 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Joanna Lumley is set to host the event for a second year in a row.