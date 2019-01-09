Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The American Society of Cinematographers released a list of the 100 best-photographed films of the 20th century in honor of the ASC's 100th anniversary.

The list, meant to highlight the best of cinematography as voted on by members of the ASC -- which consists of professional directors of photography, was released on Tuesday.

Lawrence of Arabia, shot by Freddie Young, directed by David Lean and released in 1962, takes the top spot followed by 1982's Blade Runner, shot by Jordan Cronenweth and directed by Ridley Scott.

Apocalypse Now, shot by Vittorio Storaro and directed by Francis Ford Coppola; Citizen Kane, shot by Gregg Toland and directed by Orson Welles; and The Godfather, shot by Gordon Willis and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, round out the top five.

The ASC recently announced the nominees for the 33rd annual ASC Awards. Roma, A Star is Born, The Favourite, First Man and Cold War were nominated in the Theatrical Release category.