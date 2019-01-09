Kevin Hart confirms he will not host the Oscars: 'I'm over it'

Kevin Hart arrives on the red carpet at the "Kevin Hart: What Now?" New York screening on October 12, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kevin Hart will not be hosting the Oscars he confirmed on Wednesday.

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart confirmed Wednesday during an interview on Good Morning America that he will not host the Oscars this year.

Hart was announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars in December. The comedian then backed out two days later, after the re-emergence of his past homophobic jokes.

Hart apologized for the comments multiple times, once during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where it appeared that he might change his mind and return as host. He has faced criticism from the LGBT community over the tweets and his handling of the controversy.

When asked for a definitive answer, Hart said to GMA anchor Michael Strahan that he will not be hosting and that it's too late to prepare for the Oscars, which is set to take place on Feb. 24. The Academy has not announced a replacement host.

"I'm over it," Hart told Strahan about his apology and the controversy. "There's no more conversation about it ... I'm over that, I'm over the moment."

"If you didn't [hear the apology], I don't know what you're looking for," he continued. "I'm a good person, I love to love, if you don't see that then it's a problem with you."