"Us" star Lupita Nyong'o attends the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Peele's new film "Us" has had its release date pushed back one week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Jordan Peele's next horror film titled Us, has had its release date pushed back one week to March 22.

The film, which stars Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon, was originally set for release on March 15.

Us is directed, written and produced by Peele, and serves as the filmmaker's second project following 2017's Get Out.

Us follows a family who is confronted by a group of doppelgangers. A trailer released for the film in December, featured Nyong'o and Duke as parents taking their children on vacation to a beach house where they become terrorized by creatures that look and think like them.

Us will be making its world premiere on the opening night of the 26th annual South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 8.