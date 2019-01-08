Sony begins development on 'Venom' sequel

Tom Hardy attends the premiere of "The Revenant" on December 16, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Venom" stars Tom Hardy (L) and Michelle Williams. Sony has started development on a sequel. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Sony has begun development on a sequel to its hit 2018 comic film Venom starring Tom Hardy in the title role.

Kelly Marcel, who wrote the script for Venom alongside Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, has been selected by Sony to pen the sequel. Marcel will also be serving as an executive producer with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal returning as producers.

Michelle Williams is set to be joining Hardy on-screen once again alongside Woody Harrelson. The actor appeared in the end-credits scene of Venom as villain Cletus Kasady who later becomes the super-powered Carnage.

Sony previously secured an October 2020 release date for an untitled Marvel Comics project that is expected to be reserved for a second Venom. The first film also arrived in theaters in October.

Venom set an opening-weekend record for October in the United States, earning $80.2 million at the box office on its way to a $855 million worldwide total.