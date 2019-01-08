'Captain Marvel' trailer: Brie Larson warns of an alien invasion

Samuel L. Jackson arrives for the CinemaCon Final Night Big Screen Achievement Awards on April 26. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Brie Larson stars in the new trailer for "Captain Marvel," alongside Samuel L. Jackson. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Brie Larson helps defend earth from an alien invasion in the newest trailer for Marvel's next superhero epic, Captain Marvel.

The clip, released on Twitter Monday, features Larson as the titular character meeting with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) about the shapeshifting Skrulls who can appear as humans and who have already infiltrated earth.

Captain Marvel then leaps into battle against a Skrull who is disguised as an older woman onboard a moving train.

Captain Marvel proves she is not a Skrull by firing off a photon blast from her hand.

The trailer also features looks at Captain Marvel's training in space with Jude Law and shows how she lost her memory regarding her time on earth.

Hope begins with a hero. Check out this special look at Marvel Studiosâ€™ @CaptainMarvel! In theaters March 8. Get tickets now: https://t.co/de60ByMc7Y #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/NgSrdx1VJt — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 8, 2019

Captain Marvel, from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is set to arrive in theaters on March 8. Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn -- as the film's villain -- also star. Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace will be featured, reprising their villainous roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Marvel also released on Twitter new posters for the film which feature Larson in full-costume as Captain Marvel.