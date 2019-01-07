Vanessa Hudgens attends the New York premiere of "Second Act" on December 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Mads Mikkelsen portrays an aging hitman in the Netflix movie "Polar." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Polar is giving fans a first glimpse of Mads Mikkelsen as a deadly assassin.

The 53-year-old Danish actor portrays aging hitman Duncan Vizla, aka Black Kaiser, in Netflix's adaptation of Victor Santos' graphic novel series.

The trailer shows Duncan take on a series of younger assassins after his employer deems him a liability following his retirement. The character strives to protect his new neighbor Camille (Vanessa Hudgens).

"If the job doesn't kill you, retirement will," the preview reads.

Polar is directed by Swedish direct Jonas Akerlund, who has helmed music videos for Madonna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and other stars. The movie co-stars Katheryn Winnick and Matt Lucas and features music by Deadmau5.

Polar premieres Jan. 25 on Netflix.