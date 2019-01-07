Filmmaker Bryan Singer responded to "Bohemian Rhapsody" winning at the Golden Globes on social media. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bryan Singer, the credited director of Bohemian Rhapsody who was fired from the film, responded to the Queen biopic winning big at the Golden Globe Awards on Instagram.

"What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress," Singer said on Sunday alongside a photo of himself sitting in a directors chair and working with star Rami Malek on a scene.

Bohemian Rhapsody, which is about Queen and late lead singer Freddie Mercury, won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Film. Malek, who starred as Mercury, took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Film.

Singer was not mentioned onstage or thanked by Malek or producer Graham King during their acceptance speeches.

Singer was fired by 20th Century Fox from the film, with the studio stating that the filmmaker failed to show up for work multiple times.

Singer disputed the claims and said he had asked for time off in order to care for one of his parents. Dexter Fletcher replaced Singer on set with weeks left in the production, allowing Singer to still be credited as director.