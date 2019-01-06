'Aquaman' tops the North American box office for a 3rd weekend

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's superhero adventure Aquaman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third, consecutive weekend, earning an additional $30.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is Escape Room with $18 million, followed by Mary Poppins Returns at No. 3 with $15.8 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 4 with $13 million and Bumblebee at No. 5 with $12.8 million.
Rounding out the top tier are The Mule at No. 6 with $9 million, Vice at No. 7 with $5.8 million, Second Act at No. 8 with $4.9 million, Ralph Breaks the Internet at No. 9 with $4.7 million and Holmes and Watson at No. 10 with $3.4 million.