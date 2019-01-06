'Aquaman' tops the North American box office for a 3rd weekend

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, director James Wan, Amber Heard and Jason Momoa arrive to promote "Aquaman" at the CinemaCon 2018 Warner Bros. studio presentation in Las Vegas on April 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Cast members Nicole Kidman, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard (L-R) attend the premiere of "Aquaman" in Los Angeles on December 12. The superhero movie has been No. 1 at the North American box office for three weekends. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's superhero adventure Aquaman is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third, consecutive weekend, earning an additional $30.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Escape Room with $18 million, followed by Mary Poppins Returns at No. 3 with $15.8 million, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at No. 4 with $13 million and Bumblebee at No. 5 with $12.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Mule at No. 6 with $9 million, Vice at No. 7 with $5.8 million, Second Act at No. 8 with $4.9 million, Ralph Breaks the Internet at No. 9 with $4.7 million and Holmes and Watson at No. 10 with $3.4 million.