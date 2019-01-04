Awkwafina arrives to host the 22nd annual Hollywood Film Awards on November 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Oceans 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians" star Awkwafina is in talks to star in Sony's planned sequel to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Awkwafina is being eyed to star in Sony's planned sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Awkwafina is in final negotiations to join the action-comedy which will feature the return of cast members Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

The actress and rapper's potential role in the sequel is being kept under wraps but is described as being significant.

Jake Kasdan is returning to direct based off a script written by Kasdan, Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. The sequel will arrive in theaters in December.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which worked as a sequel to 1995's Jumanji starring Robin Williams, featured four high school students trapped in a new video game version of the titular board game. The students transform into characters that resemble Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan and navigate a dangerous jungle in order to beat the game and return home.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle earned $962 million worldwide and was Sony's highest-grossing film of all time in the United States.

Awkwafina, who is best known for starring in Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean's 8, will next be seen in Sundance Film Festival projects The Farewell and Paradise Hills.

'Crazy Rich Asians' premieres in Los Angeles