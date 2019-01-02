Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The Pokemon Company has released the first teaser trailer for their next animated Pokemon film which will be a remake of 1998's Pokemon the First Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back.

The new film, based on the Pokemon anime series and titled Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution , will be a CGI reimagining of the original film.

The clip, released on Tuesday, features Mewtwo flying through the skies before he meets with Mew, the legendary Pokemon he was cloned from.

The teaser trailer also showcased the 1998 release of Mewtwo Strikes Back. The new film is set for release on July 12 in Japan. A release date for the United States and other parts of the world has yet to be announced.

The Pokemon Company teased Metwo Strikes Back Evolution recently on Twitter by releasing a poster for the film which features the powerful title character extending his hand. "The legend is back," reads the tagline.

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be the second Pokemon film released in 2019 following Detective Pikachu.

The live-action, big-budget Hollywood film features Ryan Reynolds voicing Pikachu as he helps a new friend who he can communicate with, find his missing father. Detective Pikachu is set to arrive in theaters on May 11.