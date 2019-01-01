'Happy Death Day 2U' trailer: 'Now the killer is coming after all of us'

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for the horror movie Happy Death Day 2U online Tuesday.

Christopher Landon wrote and directed the sequel to 2017's Happy Death Day, Jessica Rothe has returned to star.

"This time, our hero Tree Gelbman discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead," a synopsis said.

In the first movie, Tree was a college student who keeps reliving the day she was murdered and tries to break the time loop by finding her killer, who wears a baby mask.

Tuesday's 80-second preview suggests Tree is experiencing a similar phenomenon, but with a twist.

"Now the killer is coming after all of us," she tells those around her.

The film is set for theatrical release on Feb. 14.